IPL 2023: Punjab Kings To Change Their Captain? Here's What The Franchise Said

Punjab Kings had a disappointing season in the IPL 2022, finishing sixth in the points table and being eliminated in the league stage. There were reports that the Punjab Kings franchise had decided to part ways with their head coach, Anil Kumble. The latest report is that the Punjab Kings also decided to change their captain.

"Jonny Bairstow of England might captain the team in the next IPL 2023 season. No, Mayank does not want to lead. He must concentrate on batting. He'll be an important player for us. We're talking about a couple of ideas for Anil, but nothing finalized yet. We still have time. We will make a call when the time comes," said a Punjab Kings official to Insidesport

Reacting to this report, PBKS released a statement that "news reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to the captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same. "

News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 24, 2022

According to reports, PBKS is in contact with Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan about the coaching position. However, the franchise hasn't been confirmed yet about changing the coach.