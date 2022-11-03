IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Announce New Captain

Punjab Kings franchise has officially announced that Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. Dhawan succeeds Mayank Agarwal, who was named captain of the Mohali-based IPL team last year following the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Dhawan scored 460 runs for the franchise in the IPL 2022 season, finishing as the season's leading run-scorer.

More recently, he has been leading the Indian ODI team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and he will be in charge of the ODI squad again when the Indian squad tours New Zealand after the World Cup later this month.

For the uninitiated, Punjab Kings finished sixth in the IPL 2022 standings, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth. Punjab Kings also announced new coach Trevor Bayliss, who replaces Anil Kumble.

Also Read: IPL 2023: CSK Responds to Ravindra Jadeja Trading News