IPL 2023: PBKS Sets Eyes on Buying These Players From Other Franchises

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be held on December 16, which might draw a lot of players. Before the next auction, all teams must submit a list of players they want to keep before the following season by November 15.

Following a dismal season last year, IPL franchise Punjab Kings is trying to bring in some big names. Punjab Kings might head to the auction with a lot of money. According to Cricbuzz, new coach Bayliss wants to bring in two players from Stokes, Green, and Curran. While players such as Mayank, Shahrukh, and Odean may be overlooked by PBKS.

Sam Curran and Cameron Green are likely to participate in the auction. Both are presently competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Curran was unable to participate in the last auction due to an injury.

The Punjab Kings' terrible performance in the IPL 2022 meant that the squad is once again being overhauled. Shikhar Dhawan has taken over as captain of the Punjab Kings in place of Mayank Agarwal.

Dhawan has recently captained the Indian squad in multiple ODI and T20I series. Dhawan last captained India in a three-match One-Day International series against South Africa. Dhawan, who has more captaincy experience than Mayank, would be an excellent pick for Punjab.

