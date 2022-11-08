IPL 2023: Is Mumbai Indians Planning To Release Big Players?

The auction for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) will take place on December 16. Bengaluru will host the mini-auction. After three years, the home-away format will return this season. The last time it was played in this format was before the Covid-19 epidemic in 2019. The IPL 2023 season will begin in the last week of March. The purse value is also set to be hiked by Rs 5 crore, which is excellent news for franchisees.

Franchises were preparing for the auction. As per reports, by November 15, the 10 franchises have to submit the list. In this context, the Mumbai Indians (MI), the most successful team in IPL history, are planning to release big players. The Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season in 2022. Despite winning five league titles, they finished 10th in the rankings, their worst finish in the IPL.

After a poor IPL 2022 season, MI is planning to reconstruct the team. A lot of players will be released. Kieron Pollard might be first on the list, however, his future is still up in the air. Players like Tymal Mills, Fabian Allen, and Mayank Markande may be released before the Indian Premier League 2023 auction. They made a minimal impact on the just concluded season and are most likely to quit the MI club.

Mumbai Indians IPL Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh

