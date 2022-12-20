IPL 2023 Mini Auction: This Zimbabwe Player Will Be Overseas Spin Option For Mumbai Indians, Says Anil Kumble

Mumbai Indians are gearing up to start the IPL 2023 season on a fresh note after a forgettable 2022 season. Ahead of the mega auction, the MI released 13 players and retained 15 players from the previous season. But former India head coach Anil Kumble thinks they are short of a spinner.

Speaking at Jiocinema's IPL auction expert panel program, Anil Kumble has supported MI to go all-in for an overseas spinner, Sikander Raza.

"The Mumbai Indians lack a star spinner in their lineup."Kartikeya performed admirably the previous year. If they had to go with an experienced Indian spinner, they would most likely opt for Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla. That is not something I see occurring, "added the ex-Indian spin master.

"Perhaps their only choice is to hire an international spinner. Who is it going to be? Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Adam Zampa are among the players. I would definitely go towards Sikandar Raza because he can also provide you with a fantastic middle-order batting along with his spin, which is difficult to find, and he has done well in the recent past," Kumble continued.

Sikander Raza has been in terrific form in 2022, and he played well at the T20 World Cup 2022, winning games for Zimbabwe on his own.

