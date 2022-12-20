IPL 2023 Mini Auction These Star Players on Chennai Super Kings Wishlist

The Chennai Super Kings are an experienced team, no doubt about it, but they must reconsider after a dismal season. The 2022 edition was the Chennai Super Kings' second-worst season in IPL history. Last season, CSK finished ninth in a 10-team league.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, the CSK franchise released eight players from their team. Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Robin Uthappa, C. Hari Nishaanth, KM Asif, K. Bhagath Varma, N. Jagadeeshan, and Chris Jordan are among those on the list.

Dwayne Bravo is all set to join the franchise as their bowling coach this time. With Bravo's retirement, the Chennai Super Kings will look for an international all-rounder, preferably one who can bowl at death overs. The following players are possible targets for CSK in the next auction:

CSK must fill seven positions with a budget of Rs 20.45 crore. Two of them are overseas slots. As a result, their primary objectives will be Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey.

