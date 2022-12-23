IPL 2023 Mini Auction: SRH Bought Harry Brook For 13.25 Cr, Check Netizens Reactions
At the start of the IPL 2023 auction, England player Harry Brook triggered a big bidding battle. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad competed fiercely for England's Harry Brook. Finally, SRH paid a hefty Rs 13.25 crore for him. They also paid Rs 8.25 crore for Mayank Agarwal.
Harry Brrok T20 Career:
Harry Brook has played 99 matches and scores 2432 runs with an average of 33.8
The bidding for Harry Brook got us like...#SuperAuction #WhistleForJoburg pic.twitter.com/TqwBFDDX9F
— Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) December 23, 2022
Harry Brook is already went out of his house to book his favourite car.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 23, 2022
she saw she came she conquered #SRH got Harry Brook for 13.25c #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/ID7RlKHz3B
— Comedy Tonic Telugu (@ComedyTonic) December 23, 2022
Harry Brook from tomorrow #IPL2023Auctionpic.twitter.com/7Ko0BbUFFJ
— J 🇮🇳 (@jaynildave) December 23, 2022
Harry Brook right now: pic.twitter.com/X3ncO0zvAf
— Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 23, 2022
Harry Brook after today's IPL auction pic.twitter.com/VR0Iu3sOuX
— The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) December 23, 2022
Rajasthan and Srh bidding for Harry brook 😭#IPL2023Auctionpic.twitter.com/tVixCa6ups
— Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) December 23, 2022
Harry Brook two weeks before IPL pic.twitter.com/UH0uCLTTdM
— Kosal (@kalyankosal) December 23, 2022