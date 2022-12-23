IPL 2023 Mini Auction: SRH Bought Harry Brook For 13.25 Cr, Check Netizens Reactions

Dec 23, 2022, 15:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

At the start of the IPL 2023 auction, England player Harry Brook triggered a big bidding battle. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad competed fiercely for England's Harry Brook. Finally, SRH paid a hefty Rs 13.25 crore for him. They also paid Rs 8.25 crore for Mayank Agarwal. 

Harry Brrok T20 Career:

Harry Brook has played 99 matches and scores 2432 runs with an average of 33.8

Also Read: IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Kane Williamson Goes To This Team For Base Price

\


Read More:

Tags: 
IPL 2023
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top