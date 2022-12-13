IPL 2023 Mini-Auction Player List is Out

Indian Premier League (IPL) official Twitter announced the player auction list for the upcoming mini-auction, which is scheduled on December 23 in Kochi at 14:30 PM.

" A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-Six additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction," stated in the press release

"Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, uncapped players are 282, and 4 are from associate nations.11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore," read press release

🚨 NEWS 🚨: TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list announced. #TATAIPLAuction Find all the details 🔽https://t.co/fpLNc6XSMH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 13, 2022

