IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Not CSK, This Team Buys Sam Curran For Whopping Amount
Punjab Kings bought Sam Curran for 18.50 Crores. He becomes the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions. That was intense bidding between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings for Sam Curran. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants also tried to bid on Sam Curran but as they had less purse value they didn't.
