IPL 2023 Mini Auction: MS Dhoni Wants to Buy This Player At Any Cost

It’s for the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which is set to take place on December 23 at Kochi. Ahead of the mini-auction, CSK released Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, KM Asif, Hari Nishant, Bhagat Verma, Robin Uthappa, N. Jagadish, and Chris Jordan. Dwayne Bravo, a key member of the CSK team, has announced his retirement and will serve as CSK bowling coach beginning this season. For the upcoming auction, CSK has Rs 20.45 crores in its purse.

A total of 405 players were in the auction. Which players will CSK target? As per reports, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green were the hot picks for the 10 franchises in the auction. With Rs 20.45 cores, can CSK buy these target players?

However, according to reliable sources, MS Dhoni is desperate to acquire Sam Curran. He is looking at him as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo. MSD has instructed team management to go big on Curran at the IPL auction. As SRH and PBKS have more money, can CSK buy Sam Curran? Let’s wait and watch.

