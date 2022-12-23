IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Meet Most Expensive Player In IPL History

Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history. Punjab Kings paid INR 18.50 crores for the all-rounder. He broke the South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mini-auction for Rs 16.25 crore.

Sam Curran was picked up by the Punjab Kings in the auctions leading up to the IPL 2019 season for Rs 7.2 crore before being released before the 2020 season. He was eventually sold to the Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 5.5 crore.

Sam Curran was named the man of the tournament in Australia's just-ended T20 World Cup 2022. Curran made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings before being selected by the Chennai Super Kings.

Sam Curran has a solid record with the ball in the IPL, having collected 32 wickets in as many outings, including a four-fer. While he has played a few crucial knocks for the Yellow Army, as CSK promoted him to number three on numerous occasions, so far he has 995 runs in 32 matches.

