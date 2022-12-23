IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Kane Williamson Goes To This Team For Base Price

The IPL 2023 mini-auction begins at Kochi. The auction begins with former SRH captain Kane Willamson. Gujarat Titans bought Kane Williamson for Rs 2 Crores.

Kane Williamson set his base price for the 2023 IPL auction at Rs 2 crore after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after the side came last in the 2022 season.

With a salary of Rs 14 crore, the New Zealand limited-overs captain was the first player retained by Sunrisers ahead of the major auction in 2022. He appeared in 76 matches for the squad, scoring 2101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03.

Kane has scored 756 runs in 2 Tests, 13 T20Is, and 7 ODIs for New Zealand this year. He resigned as New Zealand's Test captain earlier this month.