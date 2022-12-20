IPL 2023 Mini Auction Date, Venue, Streaming Details and Teams Purse Value

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction will be held in Kochi on December 23 at 2: 30 p.m. IST. The tournament will feature 405 players bidding to fill the 87 remaining slots in the 10 IPL clubs. Surprisingly, from the initial list of 991 applicants, a total of 369 individuals were shortlisted by 10 teams. However, 36 extra players were requested by clubs and have been added to the final list, bringing the total number of players to 405 for the IPL 2023 Auction.

Only 87 slots are available for the teams of which 30 are for overseas players. Out of 405 players, 273 Indian and 132 overseas players including 4 from Associate countries. Out of 10 franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punaj Kings have more purse value.

Here are the all details regarding the IPL 2023 mini-auction:

When is the IPL 2023 mini-auction?

The IPL 2023 mini auction is on December 23 at Kochi.

At what time the mini- auction will begin?

The Indian premier league mega auction will starts at 2:30 PM IST

Where to watch the Indian Premier League mega auction?

On TV: The IPL 2023 mega auction will telecast on Star Sports network

Online: Jio Cinema App will broadcast the IPL 2023 mini auction

Teams remaining purse value:

CSK: 20.45

MI: 20.55

SRH: 42.25

PBKS: 32.2

RR: 13.2

DC: 19.45

KKR: 7.05

LSG: 23.35

GT: 19.25

RCB: 8.75

