IPL 2023 Mini Auction Date Changed: Check Out Latest Update On Date and Venue

The stage is set for the IPL mini-auction in 2023. Earlier there were reports that, IPL mini-auction will be held in Instabul or even Bengaluru. As per ESPNcricinfo auction will now take place in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022.

The ten IPL teams will need to release players ahead of the next season, and those players, along with new players, will be auctioned off.

However, the official announcement will be made following the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup Finals. Every team has a stable squad that they built earlier this year during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, so this will be a mini-auction.

The BCCI has set a deadline of November 15 for franchises to send the final list of retained players.