IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Out The Most Expensive Players In IPL History

The rich cash league tournament is back! The Indian Premier League (IPL) Mini-auction will take place in Kochi on December 23. The IPL 2023 will include intense bidding battles between 10 clubs for 87 seats, with players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Kane Williamson up for grabs.

Let's check who are the most expensive players in the IPl history

Most expensive player of each IPL:

2008: MS Dhoni - 1.5$ million

2009: Andrew Flintoff/ Kevin Pietersen- 1.55$ million

2010: Shane Bond/ Kieron Pollard - 0.75$ million

2011: Gautam Gambhir - 2.4$ million

2012: Ravindra Jadeja - 2$ million

2013: Glenn Maxwell - 1$ million

2014: Yuvraj Singh - INR 14 Crore

2015: Yuvraj Singh - INR 16.25 Crore

2016: Shane Watson - INR 9.5 crore

2017: Ben Stokes - INR 12.5 crore

2018: Ben Stokes - INR 12.5 crore

2019: Jaydev Unadkat - INR 8.4 Crore

2020: Pat Cummins - INR 15.5 Crore

2021: Chris Morris - INR 16.25 Crore

2022: Ishan Kishan - INR 15.25 Crore

Speaking of 2023, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Nicholas Pooran, and Kane Williamson were the top picks in the upcoming mini-auction.

Comment below: Who do you think will be the most expensive IPL player in 2023?

