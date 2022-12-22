IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Out The Most Expensive Players In IPL History
The rich cash league tournament is back! The Indian Premier League (IPL) Mini-auction will take place in Kochi on December 23. The IPL 2023 will include intense bidding battles between 10 clubs for 87 seats, with players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Kane Williamson up for grabs.
Let's check who are the most expensive players in the IPl history
Most expensive player of each IPL:
2008: MS Dhoni - 1.5$ million
2009: Andrew Flintoff/ Kevin Pietersen- 1.55$ million
2010: Shane Bond/ Kieron Pollard - 0.75$ million
2011: Gautam Gambhir - 2.4$ million
2012: Ravindra Jadeja - 2$ million
2013: Glenn Maxwell - 1$ million
2014: Yuvraj Singh - INR 14 Crore
2015: Yuvraj Singh - INR 16.25 Crore
2016: Shane Watson - INR 9.5 crore
2017: Ben Stokes - INR 12.5 crore
2018: Ben Stokes - INR 12.5 crore
2019: Jaydev Unadkat - INR 8.4 Crore
2020: Pat Cummins - INR 15.5 Crore
2021: Chris Morris - INR 16.25 Crore
2022: Ishan Kishan - INR 15.25 Crore
Speaking of 2023, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Nicholas Pooran, and Kane Williamson were the top picks in the upcoming mini-auction.
