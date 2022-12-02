IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes List Highest Base Price

The list of registered players for the IPL 2023 auction was released on Thursday, December 1st. 991 players registered their names for the upcoming auction, which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. 21 players were placed in the highest reserve price category of Rs 2 crore. Surprisingly, for the first time, no Indian cricketer was included in this list.

All-rounders are a valuable asset to teams, particularly in the shortest format of the game. It's no surprise that top all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green have been included in this exclusive group of players.

In addition to the above mentioned players, Australia's hard-hitting Chris Lynn is also on this list. Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are all on this top list.

England's Tom Banton and Phil Salt may go unnoticed, but they will be valuable assets to any team in the tournament. Nicholas Pooran, the recently fired West Indian captain, also made the list and is expected to fetch a high price at the mini-auction.

Players With Base Price Rs 2 Crore:

Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Adam Milne, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn

