IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: 991 Players Register For Mini-Auction, Check Country Wise Overseas Players

The Indian Premier Governing Council confirmed on Thursday that the mini-auction will be held on December 23 at Kochi. For the mini-auction, a total of 991 players were registered.

There are 185 capped players, 786 uncapped players, and 20 players from Associate Nations on the list. There are 714 Indians and 277 international players.

It will be a one-day event, and each team will get an additional Rs 5 crore to spend this year in addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse.

"If each franchise has a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Country-wise breakdown of players:

Afghanistan-14

Australia- 57

Bangladesh - 6

England - 31

Ireland- 8

Namibia - 5

Netherlands- 7

New Zealand - 27

Scotland - 2

South Africa - 52

UAE - 6

West Indies- 33

Zimbabwe - 6

