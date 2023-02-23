IPL 2023: Meet SRH New Captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad has named Aidem Markram as their new captain. Markram was the captain of the Sun Group-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape team that won the inaugural SA20 title.

The announcement came on Thursday announced Markram’s name on Twitter saying,” THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram.”

Last season, the Proteas batter scored 381 runs at an average of 47.63 with a strike-rate of over 139 and three half-centuries.

During the IPL 2023 auction, the Hyderabad-based franchise did not retain or purchase former captain Kane Williamson. There were rumours that Markram or former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal could be chosen as the new captain.