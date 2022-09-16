IPL 2023: Meet Head Coach of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings announced their new head coach for the IPL 2023 season on Friday. Former Sri Lanka and England coach, Trevor Bayliss will be the new coach for the Punjab Kings.

Under Bayliss's coaching, England won the 2019 ODI World Cup and guided Kolkata Knight Riders to lift the IPL title in 2012 and 2014.

"Bayliss brings his experience of winning the 2019 World Cup with England, two IPL titles, and a BBL (Big Bash League) title with the Sydney Sixers," Punjab Kings said in a statement on Friday.

I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware, said Trevor Bayliss

