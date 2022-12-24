IPL 2023: Meet First Irish Cricketer To Make IPL Debut

Ireland's left arm-pacer Joshua Little became the first Irish player to sign an IPL contract. He was purchased by Gujarat Titans for 4.4 crores in Kochi on Friday at the IPL 2023 auction.

Little was a net bowler for the Chennai Super Kings last year and has since established himself as one of the greatest pacers in the game's shortest format, impressing during the World Cup in Australia.

"I'm happy to have been recruited by the reigning champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality group. I'm also excited to work with coach Ashish Nehra and would want to thank the Titans' management staff for believing in me. I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always be my focus - but to be able to study and play in the IPL will be a great opportunity, and I am grateful to Cricket Ireland for their support," said Josh Little

In T20Is, Josh Little has 39 wickets, including a hat-trick against New Zealand in the Super 12.

