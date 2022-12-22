IPL 2023 Matches Will Be Moved Out of India Again?

The BF.7 variant of COVID cases has risen again in recent times. The BF.7 variant is not new; it is a sublineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. In India, there are ten distinct SARS-CoV-2 variants, with BF.7 being the most recent. The Delta virus, which caused the second wave of the epidemic in India, is still there.

Amid the rising of COVID cases in China, India is preparing to take measures to prevent the cases. Indian Central Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a review meeting and emphasized the importance of precautions. People have been encouraged to reintroduce masks in busy areas. States have strengthened monitoring, and random testing of arriving foreign travelers will be enhanced further.

While the spike in COVID-19 cases in China, the Indian government alerted the people, meanwhile, cricket enthusiasts have raised their concerns about the IPL. The rich cash league is scheduled to take place in March in a home-and-away format, but with COVID knocking again, supporters are wondering if the tournament would be moved outside of India once more.

Earlier, BCCI announced that IPl 2023 will be in the home and away format if the number of cases increases in India, the BCCI may move the entire event to a single state, as they did in IPL 2022 in bio-bubble format, Notably, the event will begin in the latter week of March and will go on until early June.

