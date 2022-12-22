IPL 2023: Josh Little Breaks Silence on Leaving CSK

Josh Little, a 23-year-old Irish bowler, was selected as a net bowler for CSK in the IPL 2022, but he parted ways with the franchise two weeks after joining. The Ireland youngster has now spoken out about why he left the squad.

"I was informed it wasn't what it was. Before I went, I was informed that I'm a net bowler and that if someone gets hurt, there's a chance I'll play. But I couldn't bowl when I wanted; I'd have two overs in practice and think to myself, 'Two overs, I'm halfway around the globe here!' "Perhaps I was foolish since I had a terrific year behind me, having played in the Lankan Premier League and T10," Little told CricBuzz.

"It didn't feel appropriate to me as an international cricketer. The other players were eager to participate since they had never had that kind of exposure. I was thinking 'get me out of here' when I found out I was a net bowler who was needed to bowl at someone when the slingers were tired - which is probably why they'll never have me back because I left after two weeks," he added.

The young bowler has registered for the IPL 2023 auction. Little, who has 62 wickets in 53 T20Is so far, recently garnered high acclaim from former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina, who named him one of the auction's top players.

