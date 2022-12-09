IPL 2023: Impact Player Rule Only For Indian Players, Reports

The impact player rule is expected to apply only to Indian players in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched the Impact Player idea for the IPL season on December 1. However, the board has yet to disclose information on how it would function.

The Impact Player rule allows a side to name a substitute during a match that is already in progress. Teams can choose four replacement players, one of whom can replace any player from the starting eleven during the live match.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI has told all franchises that an overseas player cannot replace an Indian player and cannot replace another foreign player in the starting eleven. This regulation prohibits clubs from fielding five overseas players at any moment during the game, and so conforms to the existing rule of a maximum of four overseas players in the match.

The BCCI implemented this rule for the domestic T20 event Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, with Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen becoming the tournament's first-ever Impact Player during the game against Manipur.

