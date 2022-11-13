IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Trades These Two Players

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have successfully bought reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) players Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was appointed as Jason Roy's successor last year after the latter pulled out of the IPL 2022 season owing to bio-bubble fatigue. However, the Afghanistan youngster has yet to make his IPL debut and will be hoping for a good number of chances at KKR.

On the other side, Lockie Ferguson returned to KKR, where he was instrumental in the team's march to the IPL 2021 final. Ferguson took 13 wickets in eight games in IPL 2021 season and was signed by GT the next year for a record INR 10 crore. After picking up 12 wickets in 13 games for the IPL 2022 champions, the Titans have decided to let one of their main bowlers to KKR.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL



More Details 👇https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

Also Read: IPL 2023: MI Trade Fast Bowler From Royal Challengers Bangalore