IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Might Trade Their 10cr Player To KKR

The IPL 2023 mini-auction preparations are in full swing, and the IPL franchises are busy inking deals with players they want to release and retain. They have until November 15 to make their final choice. The trading window is also open, and teams can trade a player to any other franchise in exchange for a player from another franchise.

According to The Times of India, Gujarat Titans (GT) is one of the teams looking to take advantage of this window. According to the report, the IPL 2022 champions are likely to trade their star pacer, Lockie Ferguson, to the Kolkata Knight Riders in exchange for Shivam Mavi.

GT went all out for Ferguson in the IPL 2022 mega auction, paying a whopping Rs 10 crore for him. The New Zealand pacer fell short of expectations, taking only 12 wickets in 13 matches. He bowled at an 8.96 economy rate. Ferguson was benched three times this season.

Ferguson will be playing for his former team if he is traded to KKR. The KKR-based franchise re-signed Shivam Mavi, the pacer GT is interested in, for Rs 7.25 crore. GT attempted to purchase him at the auction but was unsuccessful. The uncapped pacer appeared in six KKR matches and took five wickets. He bowled at a 10.32 economy rate.

Mavi has only appeared in the IPL for KKR. If he joins GT, it will be the first time he has played for another IPL team.

Fans will have to wait more than a week for an official update on Ferguson's situation with GT. In other news, Ravindra Jadeja is expected to stay with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). According to the TOI, MS Dhoni has informed team management that Jadeja cannot be released. Dhoni has been confirmed as the captain of CSK in the IPL 2023.