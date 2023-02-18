IPL 2023 Full Match Schedule, Venu and Time Table

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule was released on Friday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After holding the IPL in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad in the previous edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to a home and away format, with all teams playing 7 home games and 7 away games in the league stage. During the course of 52 days, 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues. The 16th season of the premier event will begin on March 31, 2023, with a blockbuster match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first double-header day of the season will be April 1, 2023, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. TATA IPL 2023 will feature 18 double headers, with day games beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening games beginning at 07:30 PM IST. The Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before returning to Jaipur. The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later.

