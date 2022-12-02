IPL 2023: Full List of Players With Rs 2 ,1.5 and 1 Crore Base Price

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. As per the IPL's governing council, 991 players were registered for the mini-auction. All-rounders Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameroon Green are registered for the one-day auction. All the franchise's eyes are on these players because all-rounders are the team's best assets, mainly in the T20 format. It is known that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have high purse values so anything can happen in the IPL auction.

Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, and Kane Williamson were on the Rs. 2 crore list. For the first time, no Indian players are on this list. In the 1.5 crore list, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, and other players were there. Former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal is on the Rs 1 crore list.

Here are the full list of players' base price:

Players with 2 crore base price:

Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson



Players with 1.5 crore base price:

Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks



Players with one crore base price:

Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese, Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Matt Henry

