IPL 2023: Former Captain Out Of PBKS?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) appears to be preparing for another big reshuffle ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The Punjab Kings franchise is planning to release former captain Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, and Shahrukh Khan.

According to Cricbuzz, the new coaching team, led by Trevor Bayliss, has its sights set on some of the major names in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. PBKS presently has the largest purse of any franchise and might increase it by removing players from their team.

PBKS just replaced Mayank as captain with seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan. With Bairstow unavailable for the first round of matches, Dhawan and Mayank started the batting. When he returned, the wicketkeeper-batter was moved into the middle order, but he struggled. Mayank, who was struggling with the bat, was finally moved to the middle order, allowing Bairstow to open.

The 2014 IPL finalists spent a lot of money to sign dynamic players like Odean (6 crores) and Shahrukh (6 crores). However, after a disastrous season, they failed to justify their high price. After one stage of the tournament, neither player was able to establish their position in the starting XI and was only making irregular appearances.

