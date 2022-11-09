IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Wants To Trade This Player, No Franchise Shows Interest: Reports

The Delhi Capitals are planning to release five players, including Shardul Thakur, K S Bharat, and Tim Seifert from New Zealand, before the player retention deadline on November 15.

Mandeep Singh and Andhra opener Ashwin Hebbar are also likely to be released. Thakur, who was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crores, took 15 wickets in 14 games in the 2022 edition but allowed nearly 10 runs per over.

The Delhi Capitals tried to trade him to other teams, but the deal fell through. Given his high price, the franchise intends to release him ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December.

"Shardul is a top-tier all-rounder, but his price tag is high. Hebbar, Mandeep, Seifert, and Bharat are also scheduled to be released "PTI quoted an IPL source as saying.

