IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Likely to Release These 3 Players

The T20 World Cup 2022 is at an all-time high with thrilling matches. On the other hand, preparations for the IPL 2023 have begun. According to sources, all franchises must submit a list of players they wish to retain to the BCCI by November 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals may release three players, including Shardul Thakur. After the clubs submit their teams by November 15, it is expected that the IPL 2023 auction will take place in mid-December.

According to Cricbuzz, the Delhi Capitals squad may release Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, and Shardul Thakur. Shardul Thakur joined the Delhi Capitals in the previous auction for Rs 10.75 crore. Delhi paid 1.10 crores for Mandeep and Rs 2 crores for KS Bharat.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Why Tamil Thalaivas Coach J Udayakumar Steps Down?

Shardul Thakur's performance fell short of expectations. He scored 120 runs and took 15 wickets in 14 matches in the IPL 2022. Shardul was a member of the Chennai Super Kings before joining the Delhi Capitals. His performance under Dhoni was far superior to that.