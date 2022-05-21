IPL 2023: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Names Star Player's Name

After the loss against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni admitted that his team fell 15 runs short in the final league match.

Chennai posted 150/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Except for all-rounder Moeen Ali, who scored the second-fastest half-century for CSK against Rajasthan Royals, no other batsman batted well. As a result, the reigning champs were forced to settle for a subpar innings total.

On the other hand, praised his young bowlers, and said that they learned a lot in their first IPL season. Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, and Matheesha Pathirana made a mark at various stages of IPL 2022.

Pathirana, a 19-year-old uncapped Sri Lankan pacer, was brought in as a substitute for New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne and has attracted a lot of attention for his Lasith Malinga-like bowling motion.

Pathirana, who grabbed two wickets in two games this season, has Dhoni's support in terms of not just returning but also contributing to IPL 2023.

“Our Malinga [Matheesha Pathirana], he’s really good. It’s difficult to pick him and I feel he will definitely contribute next year for us in a big way,” Dhoni mentioned.