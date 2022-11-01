IPL 2023: CSK Responds to Ravindra Jadeja Trading News

IPL 2022 was a disappointing season for CSK all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja. Before the start of the 15th season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed Ravindra Jadeja as captain, but Jadeja failed to impress. Following this, MS Dhoni was forced to reclaim the captaincy. Jadeja was later ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Earlier, BCCI announced that the player auction for the IPL 2023 series will be held on December 16. For this, all the teams have to submit the list of retained players by November 15. After this, the teams will announce their final squad.

There were reports circulating on social media that the star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja would either be traded or released prior to the auction.

However, there is some good news for CSK fans. According to Cricbuzz, CSK management has stated that Ravindra Jadeja will remain with the team and that there are no plans to release or trade him. The CSK management considers Jadeja to be one of the best all-rounders in the world. It has also been revealed that Gujarat Titans wanted to trade all-rounder Rahul Tevatia to R Sai Kishor in the team, but CSK declined the offer.

"We and Jadeja are on the same page, so there is no question of releasing him," said a top CSK source to Sports Tak.

