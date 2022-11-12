IPL 2023: CSK, MI Submit Their Retention and Release Players List: Reports

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is expected to take place on December 23 in Kochi, with clubs finalising plans for the league's 16th season. According to the BCCI deadline, ten teams must submit retained and released player lists by November 15.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have submitted their lists of retained and released players to the BCCI ahead of the next IPL 2023 mini-auction. As per reports, the five-time IPL winner, Mumbai Indians, released Kieron Pollard while CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja.

Pollard has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2010, but he struggled to make an impact last year, so it's hardly surprising that he's been out of the squad.

Mumbai has retained ten players while releasing five. Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma have all been retained. Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, and Hrithik Shoukin have been released by the Mumbai Indians, according to Zee 24 taas.

Chennai has kept 9 players while releasing 4. For the 16th season of the IPL, Chennai has retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dubey, Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar. Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan, and Mitchell Santner are no longer on the team, as per the report in Zee24 taas.

