IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Players Who Might be Released

Though the T20 World Cup 2022 is entertaining the audience with thrilling matches, the IPL 2023 has been the talk of the town. As per reports, the franchises have to submit their retention players list by November 15.

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings players, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Prashanth Solani, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Robin Uthappa (retired) were on the release list, as per sources.

Ravindra Jadeja:

Jadeja has been a member of the CSK team since 2010. The outstanding all-rounder has previously delivered several match-winning efforts for the Yellow Army and was instrumental in CSK's championship victory. However, everything went wrong after Jadeja was reportedly asked to step down as captain in the IPL 2022.

"Everyone is aware that Jadeja's relationship with CSK is bad. Jadeja hasn't replied to CSK's texts or phone calls in a few months. They are, however, bound by a legally binding contract. CSK will make one last attempt to contact Jadeja. If he does not react, the team will have to discharge the player while keeping the BCCI informed," a close CSK insider told InsideSport.

Chris Jordan:

Chris Jordan only took two wickets in four games at the IPL 2023. He was also fairly costly with the ball, spending at a rate of 10+ in the first three games. Jordan only scored one run with the bat in the two games he batted.

Adam Milne:

Adam Milne was ruled out of the IPL 2022 in the competition's opening match. Milne got a hamstring strain while bowling his third over against KKR and was called out. He was replaced by Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.