IPL 2023: Check Out How Kane Williamson Reacted After SRH Released Him

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is planning big to rebuild their squad, as big-ticket players like Williamson and Nicholas Pooran have been released ahead of the auction. The 2016 winners will enter the auction with a purse value of Rs 42.25 crore.

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, revealed on Wednesday that he was not shocked when Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped him for the IPL 2023. Williamson was one of the major players released on Tuesday, as all ten teams finalised their list of retained and released players.

"It came as no surprise when the [retention list] was announced. That's how it goes; I had a great time at SRH and have many fond memories "Kane Williamson confirmed that SRH notified him of their decision a few days before the deadline.

Williamson joined SunRisers Hyderabad in 2015 and was an important part of the past champions. The New Zealand captain appeared in 76 games, scoring 2101 runs at an average of 36. Williamson guided SRH to the IPL 2018 final after taking over from David Warner.

Williamson stated that SRH's decision to release him has no effect on his future in T20I cricket and that he would continue to play in all formats of the game.

"There are many tournaments across the world, and the IPL is an incredible one to be a part of. Every day, you witness players play for different teams. There are a lot of possibilities and a lot of cricket, so I enjoy playing all formats "Williamson continued.

