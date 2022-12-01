IPL 2023 Auctions New Dates? Deets Inside

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be held on December 23. Most franchises have already put together their basic lineups and would like to fine-tune them ahead of the next IPL season, which will use the traditional home-and-away format. It's worth noting that the teams kept a total of 163 players while releasing up to 85 from their respective squads.

Earlier, there were reports that franchises had requested that BCCI postpone the auction date due to Christmas. However, BCCI did not accept the teams' requests to change the IPL Mini Auction date.

A top BCCI official, however, told InsideSport that the board is unlikely to accept the request due to logistical issues. For the time being, the auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi as planned. Several franchise executives will be on vacation throughout the holiday season. However, they are unlikely to modify the date.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Tamil Thalaivas Semi Final Qualification Scenario

The fact that seven out of 10 teams have foreign head coaches is one of the main reasons clubs want the auction to be postponed. The franchises will require their head coaches to strategize for the forthcoming tournament, so their absence from the auction might be detrimental. Furthermore, the teams have foreign influence in a variety of other areas, such as batting instructors and data analysts brought in to capitalise on the potential.