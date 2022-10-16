IPL 2023 Auction Likely To Held On This Date

IPL 2023: Franchises and players have started their preparations for the next edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL 2023). The ten IPL teams will play in a home-and-away format in IPL 2023, according to a letter sent to state cricket bodies by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in September.

Earlier, it was stated that the BCCI was considering holding a mini-auction in mid-December for the IPL 2023. As per the Times of India report, the IPL 2023 auction could take place on December 16, 2022, in Bengaluru. While the auction last year was a mega auction, this year it is likely to be a smaller event in terms of the number of players up for grabs.

In another update, it was reported that the salary purse for IPL franchises may be increased by Rs 5 crore this year. While the salary purse was Rs 90 crore, it could be Rs 95 crore this year.

Ganguly revealed last month that the BCCI was also working on the much-anticipated Women's IPL, which is likely to debut its inaugural season early next year.

This is a developing story based on reports and will be updated when the real dates are revealed

