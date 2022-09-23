IPL 2023 Auction Likely To Be On This date

IPL 2023: With months to start the IPL, franchises, and BCCI is getting ready for the rich cash league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to host the IPL 2023 auction in mid-December this year, with December 16 being a potential date as per Cricbuzz.

It is known that there will be a mini-auction, but the location has yet to be determined. The league's dates are yet unknown, but it is expected to begin in the fourth week of March, with the home and away structure reinstated.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has informed state associations that the IPL 2023 would return to the traditional home and away format. "The next season of the men's IPL will also return to the home and away format, with all ten teams playing their home matches at their allotted sites," the BCCI president stated in a letter to state units.

Also Read: PCB May Change Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

The previous three IPLs have been staged in fewer cities: the 2022 edition was held in Mumbai and Pune, the 2021 edition was held in a few Indian cities at first and afterward in the UAE, and the 2020 IPL was held entirely in the UAE.