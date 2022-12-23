IPL 2023: After MS Dhoni, Will CSK Name This Player As Captain

Ben Stokes is the hot pick in the IPL 2023 mini auction. To get the English player Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings fight till the end. However, Chennai Super Kings bought Ben Stokes for 16 crores.

There were reports that IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni last season. After that how will be captain the team.

It is known that Ravindra Jadeja captained CSK team and stepped down from the captaincy in the middle of the season and named again Dhoni as the captain.

Ravindra Jadeja might try his luck again or franchises will pick another player as the captain. After CSK bought Ben Stokes, netiznes peridicted that to make Ben Stokes as the future captain CSK spent 16 crores on him.

However there is still time on regarding the captaincy matter so, franchise may not speak about this.