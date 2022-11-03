IPL 2023: Ab de Villiers Is Back In Bangalore For IPL 2023?

Former South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers who is popularly known as Mr.360 arrived in Bangalore on Thursday, November 3. Ab De Villiers, who is under contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore until 2021, has arrived to discuss his future with the franchise. The Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video on social media in which de Villiers explains the purpose of his visit.

"I am here to have a chat with the RCB guys about this year's IPL," Ab de Villiers said in the video.

Ab de Villiers has been one of the most entertaining to watch in modern cricket history. De Villiers, one of the first players to play 360 degrees style of cricket, became a household name in India over the years, mesmerizing the crowd with his batting and fielding abilities. Earlier AB de Villiers said "I will be around RCB next year, I miss it, I don't know in what capacity, but I would like to visit my second home, Chinnaswamy stadium. I am looking forward to it"

