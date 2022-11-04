IPL 2023: 9 Franchises Eyes To Trade This Player

Indian Premier League franchises have begun their work for the upcoming season, IPL 2023. So far, the Punjab Kings have announced their new captain and coach. The Delhi Capitals have released three players. For RCB, Ab de Villiers is back in town to discuss his future with the franchise.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is likely to be held on December 16, and the franchises have to announce their retention player list by November 15. The trading window will be opened by the BCCI towards the end of the year before franchises clash in the auction. It is known that trading is a platform for the IPL teams, which allows them to trade players with each other. The trade can be of two types: player-to-player and player-to-money.

The key player on the trading list is Ravindra Jadeja. It is known that the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja does not have good relations with CSK. It all started when he stepped down from the captaincy for the IPL 2022 season. He captained for a few matches and handed over to MS Dhoni. After that, due to injury, he did not play the remaining matches.

Now, as per sources, the Delhi Capitals are in talks with the CSK franchise to trade Shardul Thakur for Ravindra Jadeja. Gujarat Titans also approached CSK to trade Rahul Tweatia for Ravindra Jadeja. If CSK releases Ravindra Jadeja, all nine franchises are eagerly waiting to buy Ravindra Jadeja.

