IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's Shocking Revelations on Mumbai Indians Player

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals team has become one of the most popular teams. At present, they have a good batting and bowling team.

The RR franchise bought Chahal in the IPL 2022 super auction. He has been a standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season.

Chahal is known for his humorous responses, pranks, and even side commentary, but a revelation he recently shared has surprised cricket fans.

In a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal is seen sharing the incident with Ravi Chandran Ashwin and Karun Nair.

Chahal said in the video that "I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony"

He added that "my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down"

Following Yuzvendra Chahal's disclosure of the incident, some fans mocked the Mumbai Indians team, while others demanded that Chahal reveal the player's name.

