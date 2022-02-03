IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals His Favourite Team And Expected Remuneration

It is well known that Yuzvendra Chahal was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now he is in the IPL 2022 auction. In the mega auction, his base price is Rs 2 crores.

On the chat show "DRS with Ash", when asked how much he expects from franchisees, "Chahal stated that he does not want 15 or 17 crores. He is more than content with 8 cr. I don't want to say I want 15 or 17 crores; you know, 8 crores are plenty for me! "Chahal said.

Chahal also stated that he is now ready to play for any squad. Chahal is in doubt about whether RCB will be able to get him back. This is the first time I feel like I can travel anywhere because there is no Right to Match (RTM) card.

RTM was available in 2018, and the management had said clearly that they would acquire me using RTM in the auction. But this time, as a professional player, I am ready to go to any team, " the 31-year-old stated.

Also Read: MS Dhoni First Look From Atharva The Origin Out

"Obviously, I want to go to RCB because I've been there for 8 years, but it's not like I'll feel horrible if I move somewhere else," Chahal remarked.

The right-arm leggie, who has the ninth-most wickets (139) in the IPL, intends to give his all to any team he plays for.

"Whichever team accepts me, I'll continue to give my all. It will take some time to adjust to a new franchise, but that is why we are called professionals.