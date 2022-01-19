IPL 2022: Will Shreyas Become Most Expensive Player?

The Indian Premier League's 2022 season will be spectacular, with the arrival of two new teams. The BCCI has urged the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, to recruit three players by January 22.

Delhi Capitals released Iyer ahead of the IPL 2022 auction because the Mumbai-born player desired a leadership role in the team. With this, Shreyas Iyer is in the IPL 2022 auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Iyer has been a part of the Delhi franchise since his IPL debut in 2015, and he was elected captain midway through the 2018 season. The 27-year-old found success as the Delhi Capitals' captain, leading the team to their first IPL final in 2020. However, Iyer was forced to miss the first half of the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury, and Rishabh Pant was selected as captain in his place. When Iyer returned in the second part of the season, the franchise chose to keep Pant as captain.

For the upcoming season, the 27-year-old will be in high demand among new teams. He is not likely to join the new franchises, as the old teams will compete in an auction to get him on board.

According to the reports, Royal Challengers Bangalore would bid heavily for Iyer in the auction because they wanted him to lead the team when Virat Kohli steps down. Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings would join RCB in the auction to bid on Shreyas Iyer.