IPL 2022: Will RCB Buy This Promising Cricketer in Mega Auction?

The Indian Premier League's governing body has released the list of players who have been shortlisted for the mega auction. A total of 590 players will be auctioned off, with 370 of them being Indians and the remaining 220 being foreigners. The governing body confirmed that the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

In that list, South African player Dewald Brevis, who is popularly known as "Baby ABD," is also there.

Dewald Brevis is an uncapped player and has yet to make his senior debut, but he is already regarded as one of the auction's favorites. As his playing style was similar to AB de Villiers', he became sensational overnight.

In the ongoing U-19 World Cup, he has become a star with 368 runs and 7 wickets. Brevis had all-rounder qualities so, that every franchise craves when he adds his leg-break bowling to the mix.

He also admitted that he is a fan of AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Virat Kohli. Now that he got selected in the auction, there is a buzz that RCB will pick Dewald Brevis.