IPL 2022: Will Ravichandran Ashwin Return To CSK?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises recently revealed their list of retained players ahead of the major auction for the 2022 season. The franchises released their star players, which surprised the fans.

The Capitals kept Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Prithi Shaw, and they omitted Ravi Chandran Ashwin.

In response to a fan's question on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that CSK is important to his heart and that he would want to rejoin his former side, but that his return is contingent on the dynamics of the next auction.

"CSK is a franchise closely connected to my heart; CSK is like a school to me. That is where I started pre-KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then middle school, and finally high school. After finishing my 10th-grade board examinations, I transferred to a new school. I took my 11th and 12th grades outside for a number of years. Then I went to junior college for a few years. But, obviously, after finishing everything, one must return home, right? "I, too, would like to return home, but it all relies on the auction dynamics," remarked

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's Sensational Comments On Virat Kohli's Attitude

"However, I appreciate that the auction dynamics are a different ball game. But, as a professional, everywhere I travel, my thinking is simple: "Any franchise that trusts you and spends so much money to utilize your services, I'd sacrifice my entire life and put in all my efforts to not let them down," he said.