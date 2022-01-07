IPL 2022: Will BCCI Schedule All Matches In Mumbai?

IPL 2022 has become a hot topic among critics and fans. Franchises are busy roping in players while the BCCI is making plans to run the tournament safely.

The BCCI has previously stated that IPL 2022 will be held solely in India. At that moment, there were fewer Covid cases, but now India is witnessing a spike in Covid cases daily. Even experts are advising people to be more cautious in the coming days.

Because of Covid, the IPL 2022 season was conducted in Dubai, and in the IPL 2021 season, due to Covid cases in the bio-bubble, the season was halted and the second phase was held in Dubai.

In this context, if Covid cases were to rise by March instead of postponing the season, sources are saying that BCCI has a Plan B.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Likely To Play Third Test, Says Rahul Dravid

It is known that with two new teams, there will be a total of 10 teams in IPL 2022. With 10 teams competing for the title, there will be a total of 74 matches. Also, BCCI is planning to hold more doubleheaders.

Based on sources, BCCI wants to prepone the season. Earlier, there was news that the tournament may be conducted in April. Now, sources say that BCCI intends to start the season on March 25.

If there are fewer Covid cases by March, according to the format, the matches will be conducted across the country. If not, the BCCI intends to hold all of the matches in Mumbai-Brabourne, Wankhande, and DY Patel stadiums.