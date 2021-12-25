IPL 2022: Will BCCI Conduct Matches In Three Venues?

The Omicron cases in India are increasing slowly, and things are anticipated to worsen by early February, with many predicting the third wave by then. As a result, a number of high-profile political meetings, high-budget movies, and sporting events may be affected.

So, the BCCI is seeking to discuss Plan B with all teams and may hold the IPL 2022 event in only three locations.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI plans to convene a conference with franchise owners in January 2022 to discuss and plan an alternate approach for the 15th season of the league. The primary goal is to hold the tournament around the country in the traditional home-and-away format. However, if the situation worsens as a result of the Omicron, the board may consider holding the tournament in only one or two states.

If the Omicron cases increase in the country, they are also considering staging the entire event in Mumbai and Pune, or in the Gujarat towns of Ahmedabad, Baroda, and Rajkot.

According to the report, the BCCI plans to conduct the mega auction on February 12 and 13, and kick off the 15th edition on April 2nd, next year in Chennai.

It is known that the IPL's 14th season was held in a bio-bubble. After a few players tested positive for Covid in the IPL camp, the series was halted and the second phase of IPL 2021 was held in Dubai.