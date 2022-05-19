IPL 2022: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore Must Win the Match Today

The table-toppers and first qualifier team for IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore, will face Gujarat Titans. RCB and Delhi Capitals have equal points (14), but their net run rate (NRR) is different. DC is in fourth place with an NRR of +.255, while RCB has an NRR of -0.323.

So far, the newcomers, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants are the first two teams that qualified for the playoffs. RR and DC are in third and fourth place so far. The fourth position becomes tough for teams, but spectators can still view thrilling matches.

To make it into the playoffs, 2 points for RCB are required, so it is a do-or-die match for RCB.

Here are the match scenarios:

If RCB wins today, then PBKS and SRH will be eliminated from IPL 2022.

If RCB loses today, then RR and DC will qualify for the playoffs.

Win Probability:

As per Google, the win probability of RCB is 49% and that of Gujarat Titans is 51%. However, it will be interesting to see which team makes it into the playoffs.