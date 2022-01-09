IPL 2022: Is This Why RCB Let Go of Harshal Patel?

Retaining players ahead of IPL 2022 was a difficult task for Indian Premier League franchises. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) elected to keep Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2022 big auction, leaving out Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

While there's no denying that the organization's management had to make a few difficult choices, Harshal has finally revealed why he was let go by the group.

"When I was not retained, Mike Hesson (RCB's Director of Cricket) called me and said that it was mostly a matter of purse management, he stated.

"They definitely want me back in the squad, and I certainly want to go back and play for the team since RCB and this season (2021) transformed my entire career and my entire life."However, in terms of the auction, I haven't heard from any franchises yet, "Harshal Patel added.

The Haryana-born medium-pacer stated that he couldn't ask for much more than to continue his career with RCB.